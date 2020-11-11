Flakes Trip Giveaway This Friday, Flakesgiving is On!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We finally have some answers for you about how and where we will give our trip to Mexico away. And we also have a place and a plan for Flakesgiving.

First of all, the trip giveaway will be held Friday night at The Big Horn Resort located 1801 Majestic Lane which is right behind Montana's Rib & Chop House.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Registration begins at 7 p.m. and then the contests begin at 8 p.m.

The Flakes Trip Party

This Friday 11/13/20

Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane

Registration and check-in at 7pm

Party is 8pm-10pm

If you didn't receive your postcard in the mail or if you've lost it, your name is still on our list. So you can still show up and possibly win the trip.

Flakesgiving is back on. But for 2020, we will mask up, have hand sanitizer stations, and will be practicing social distancing. Meal assembly will be Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. We will put together 1500 complete meals.

The meal giveaway starts at noon sharp on Saturday, November 21.

If you can't come to get a meal, we have a limited number of deliveries that we will make. But we aren't accepting delivery requests yet. We start taking those Monday, November 16. Call 248-7827 to get on our list for delivery. Please reserve these for the families that can't drive.

The meal giveaway is going to be a drive-up pick up this year. Nobody will be standing in line. This is another way of keeping contact to a minimum.

Please make checks payable to:

The Flakesgiving Fund

PO Box 1276

Billings, MT, 59103.

A big thank you to our Yellowstone County Commissioners and the staff at Metra for making this event possible at their place again this year.

If you have any questions, feel free to call our studio line at 248-5665.

The weather forecast looks great and we're excited to feed families again this year.