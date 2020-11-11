Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Happy Veterans day to all of you out there that have so valiantly served your country. It doesn't matter what your role is or was, you are special. You enabled us to enjoy the things that America offers without worry or concern. I would even go as far as thanking all in law enforcement as well, who are now in the sights of the NEW anti-America as it is party. You also deserve our gratitude. I always called my dad on Veterans Day and thanked him for winning the war. It was our little thing. The truth is no matter if you were a cook or a commander, a foot soldier, or a mechanic, you did what your country asked of you and you should be proud of that. Never, NEVER let anyone shame you for loving your country. God bless each and every one of you and God Bless America.