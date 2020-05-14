What Can You Do With All Those Potatoes?

I know everything there is to know about the tater business. You got fried potatoes, mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, grilled potatoes, french fried potatoes, potato chips, tater tots, hash browns, boiled potatoes, potatoes au gratin, potatoes with sour cream and chives, loaded baked potato...

With a nod to Bubba from the movie Forrest Gump, there are many ways you'll be able to enjoy the free potatoes you can grab, compliments of Foth Farms, during the Great Potato Giveaway Round 2, this Saturday in the MetraPark Upper Parking Lot at 10am.

Here are a couple of my favorite ways to enjoy potatoes, that mom used to make:

Homemade Baked Fries with Garlic and Chive

4 russet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 teaspoons minced chives

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Clean and rinse potatoes. Cut potatoes into strips about 1/4" inch in size.

Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. Put potato slices into large bowl.

Drizzle with olive oil, and toss in rest of ingredients to cover slices evenly. Place on baking pan coated with cooking spray.

Bake about 20 minutes, turning once. Fries will be lightly browned when ready.

Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes

6 baking potatoes

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup of chopped onion

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups milk

2 cups cheddar cheese

1 cup of bread crumbs

Clean and rinse potatoes. Cut into strips about 1/8" inch thick. Melt butter on medium and cook onion in butter, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Cook until bubbly.

Mix in milk and a cup of the cheese and heat to boiling. Stir for about one minute. Spread potatoes in casserole dish, and cover with cheese sauce.

Bake on 375 uncovered for one hour. Remove from oven and sprinkle bread crumbs and remaining cheese over potatoes. Place back into oven for 20 minutes until top is bubbly and light brown.