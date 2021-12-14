What if 12 Days of Christmas Was in Yellowstone National Park?
The countdown has begun. We are gearing up for a Christmas celebration. As many are singing classic Christmas tunes, we can't help but think how they sound a little outdated and unrelatable. Take such classics as "The 12 Days of Christmas." When is the last time you saw a French hen, a Turtle Dove, or even a Lord leaping?
Maybe it is time we have a 12 Days of Christmas song that is a little closer to home.
12 Days of Christmas in Yellowstone National Park (sing it with me):
On the 1st day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
A black bear climbing a tree
On the 2nd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Two thermal pots
On the 3rd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Three French tourists
On the 4th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Four collared wolves
On the 5th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
FIVE SNOWMOBILES!!!!
On the 6th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Six geese a squawking
On the 7th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Seven coyotes yipping
On the 8th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Bison traffic blocking
On the 9th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Nine gawkers gawking
On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Ten Trout a-leaping
On the 11th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Eleven geysers steaming
On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:
Twelve elk eating
And if you want another version of a Yellowstone Christmas, check this out.