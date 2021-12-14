What if 12 Days of Christmas Was in Yellowstone National Park?

NPS

The countdown has begun. We are gearing up for a Christmas celebration. As many are singing classic Christmas tunes, we can't help but think how they sound a little outdated and unrelatable. Take such classics as "The 12 Days of Christmas." When is the last time you saw a French hen, a Turtle Dove, or even a Lord leaping?

Maybe it is time we have a 12 Days of Christmas song that is a little closer to home.

12 Days of Christmas in Yellowstone National Park (sing it with me):

On the 1st day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

A black bear climbing a tree

NPS Photo/Big Bend National Park

On the 2nd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Two thermal pots

NPS/Neal Herbert

On the 3rd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Three French tourists

joe han via unsplash.com

On the 4th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Four collared wolves

eva blue via unsplash.com

On the 5th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

FIVE SNOWMOBILES!!!!

NPS

On the 6th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Six geese a squawking

NPS/Neal Herbert

On the 7th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Seven coyotes yipping

jack charles via unsplash.com

On the 8th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

 Bison traffic blocking

goutham ganesh sivanadam via unsplash.com

On the 9th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Nine gawkers gawking

freestocks via unsplash.com

On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Ten Trout a-leaping

Getty Images/iStockphoto

On the 11th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Eleven geysers steaming

NPS/Neal Herbert

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

Twelve elk eating

Elk in the Bitterroot. (Mike Daniels, Townsquare Media)

And if you want another version of a Yellowstone Christmas, check this out.

