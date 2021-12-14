This is How Much More Expensive Daycare Will Get in Montana

If you think daycare is expensive now, just wait till Congress makes their move and decides to leave something lumpy in your stocking right before Christmas.

Daycare was expensive, especially in Montana's larger cities, even before the pandemic. It's only gotten worse. And if the Democrat-controlled Congress and President Joe Biden has their way, it could get even worse.

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says the average Montana family will pay $13,000 more under the Democrats' social spending bill being referred to as "Build Back Better," or "Build Back Broke" as many Republicans have been calling it.

The Montana Senator is quoting a report released by the People's Policy Project. Here is how Daines' office summed up the report:

According to the “People’s Policy Project,” “Build Back Broke” bill will result in middle class Montana families paying roughly $13,000 more a year for child care. Under Biden and the Democrats’ bill, if a family makes just $1 over the median income of the state, they are not eligible for subsidies, resulting in families paying thousands and thousands more for child care.

According to Daines' office, faith-based providers like church operated daycares would also be excluded under the Democrats' bill.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) also weighed in on the impacts to childcare if the social spending bill moves forward in a piece for The Washington Examiner:

This proposal changes long-standing federal policy allowing parents to choose the child care provider that best meets their needs through vouchers, including faith-based providers. Faith-based organizations play an important role in society. According to a survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center, 53% of working families who use center-based care choose centers and preschools affiliated with religious organizations. It’s easy to understand that these trusted providers have strong connections to the needs of families in their communities.