Billings Weather Turns Bitter Cold, 5 Inches of Snow Possible

Temperatures could get close to 50 degrees on Tuesday (12/14) around the Magic City, but the mild weather is about to end, and a chance of a significant snowfall is possible by midweek, according to the current National Weather Service forecast.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued by the N.W.S. from 6 pm on Tuesday evening through 10 am on Wednesday (12/15) when 2 to 4 inches may accumulate and local amounts be around 5 inches.

Some of the impacts from this storm according to the National Weather Service include "roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous."

The N.W.S. said to "plan on slippery road conditions" when this winter storm moves through, and warned that the Wednesday morning (12/15) commute will have hazardous driving conditions.

Snow is expected between 6 pm on Tuesday (12/14) until noon on Wednesday.

Heavy winds will begin tonight through the Livingston area and will have gusts up to 60 mph until 10 am on Tuesday. The NWS reminds motorists in high-profile vehicles to delay travel or find an alternate route to their destination.

There's another 30 percent chance of snow showers on Thursday night (12/16) with an accumulation of about an inch expected for Yellowstone County, and then bitter cold temps will follow.

According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, after a high of 33 predicted on Wednesday (12/15), there's no sign the high temperature will get above the freezing mark through December 28.

If you're traveling, CLICK HERE to get the latest road conditions for Montana.

For those planning travel through Wyoming, CLICK HERE for live road updates.

