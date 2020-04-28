What Is “The Number” That Will Get Things Back to Normal?

Has there been any indication of what number we have to get to before we get back to normal? Is it zero? What is the curve we need to maintain? Do we need a vaccine or a cure first then we resume our normal lives and freedoms? What the HELL is it? They are experts on everything else, so tell us, so that we can plan for the future. Every day it's something new or some new guideline or suggestion. Who can live a life like that every day? They can in China but not here.