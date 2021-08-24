Here’s What May Be Opening at Shiloh & King Ave West in Billings

The one corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue that is currently undeveloped on the west end of Billings may soon be coming to life.

During a Billings City Council meeting last month (July), a request to change zoning of the land in front of Shiloh Glen Apartments was presented, with hopes of a new business coming to the busy intersection.

According to the presentation for City Council, developers plan to build the number 13 Town Pump and Casino on the northeast corner of Shiloh and King Avenue West. The size of this Town Pump would be similar to the location that recently opened on Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail on Billings west end.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

A traffic impact study will be conducted at the intersection of Shiloh and King Avenue West to determine if there should be deceleration lane for those turning into the proposed Town Pump, according to Nicole Cromwell, Code Enforcement Supervisor for the City of Billings.

Because Shiloh Road and King Avenue West are state routes, the Montana Department of Transportation will be involved in a traffic impact study in the area where the proposed Town Pump would be.

According to the planning commission presentation, two pedestrian access points to the proposed Town Pump would be made available from Shiloh Glen Apartments, while windows and lighted signage from the gas station would not face the apartment community.

There currently are no gas stations and / or convenience stores in the Shiloh Crossing shopping complex, with the nearest fuel available about a mile north on Shiloh at Central Avenue.

Another new building is currently under construction inside Shiloh Crossing, right in front of the Opportunity Bank that recently opened.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to several people who work in the area, a new Taco John's location will be opening there, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Speaking of restaurants, what's going on with the Billings Chik-Fil-A that's supposed to opening? There have been rumors it may now be coming to the area by Shiloh Road. We'll keep you posted.

