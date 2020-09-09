What Wakes You Up in the Morning?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's funny how the five senses work. This morning we were talking about how certain smells can wake you up faster than noises. Some people will not hear an alarm or a dog barking but will wake when they smell bacon or coffee. My problem is not waking up but falling asleep. I've always been able to shoot out of bed at any time. Some people can't even hear a phone ring in the night. My sense of smell is also very good. When you have a ranch it seems that even the slightest smell of smoke can get me right out of bed at any hour. Even sight can awake you when it starts getting light. The only sense that probably doesn't work to wake you is taste. Unless the dog sleeps with you and gets a little too close. Hope your senses get you up at 5 tomorrow for another day.