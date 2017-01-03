What’s $100 Worth In Montana

You're holding in your hand a crisp, new $100 bill. Where in the country do you get the most bang for your buck?

If you want to get the most for your money spend it in Mississippi where $100 will buy you items that would cost $115.34 in a state that is closer to the national average.

Using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Tax Foundation figured out the real value of $100 in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The states in which $100 is worth the most are Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky. The states in which $100 is worth the least are the District of Columbia, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey and California.

So where does Montana fit? We're not to bad off actually. Check it out.