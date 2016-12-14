What’s Your Best Present?

Christmas is a very happy time for most of us. It's a time of family, friends, love and remembering our Lord and Savior.

It's been a tradition for a long time to open gifts on Christmas morning and even though companies have gone out of control marketing Christmas as this, it's still fun to see that special someone open that special gift.

I remember times as a kid when my dad was more excited watching me open presents than I was to open them. I was such a kid at heart and I miss him terribly.

What has been your favorite or best Christmas gift? Tell me about it at 248-5665.