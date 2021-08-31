Who Are The Joneses? Let’s Meet The Largest Donation Contributors!

Monday morning was CRAZY for Montana State University! Not just for the college, but for five nursing programs throughout Montana. Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings will all gain from the largest donation in MSU history! $101 MILLION DOLLARS! YES, you read that correctly! It's a huge gift given by a couple who have ties to Montana but are not MSU Alumni, which is where a high number of donations come from. In fact, it is the LARGEST DONATION in U.S. history! So who is the couple behind this extraordinary gift?

Bozeman, meet Mark and Robyn Jones!

Mark and Robyn Jones are the founders of Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance was founded in 2003 with the concept of being able to provide clients with the best coverage there is to offer! Providing customers with insurance in a better way: a smarter way! With little ties to Montana, not even MSU alumni's, the question asked was WHY MSU?? Mark is a Harvard Graduate, they certainly could have put their money back into the college that he graduated from but that was not the case. They are so passionate about the leadership at Montana State, they saw that there was an issue, and looking at this donation as an investment, the Joneses were more than happy to put their money into MSU!

How will this help the Nursing Programs?

There are many places this money will go toward. One is expanded nursing education buildings on all five campuses, which includes five new buildings, new student scholarships, and five professorships. Also, a new midwifery program will all be created because of the large gift!

From the top of Bridger Mountain, we all say, "Thank You, Mark and Robyn Jones!"

