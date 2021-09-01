The first day of September! Of course, that means a few different things. Fall is on the way, school is back in session, and MSU Football is only a few days away!

Granted, we'll have to wait another week and a half before we can cheer on our beloved Bobcats at home, but after the whole pandemic and no football last year, a week and a half doesn't seem so bad.

The Cats are on the road this Saturday to take on Wyoming.

This will be a bit of a homecoming for Coach Brent Vigen, as he spent several years as the offensive coordinator/associate head coach for the Cowboys. Game time is 2 pm and you can catch all the action on 100.7 XL Country.

In case you didn't know, the home opener happens Saturday, September 11th, at 6 pm when the Drake Bulldogs visit Bobcat Stadium. Oh, and if you haven't purchased your Gold Rush t-shirt yet, you can click here to order one.

I have to tell you, I love football. It is by far my favorite sport, and when you throw in an electric atmosphere, well I have a feeling the home opener is something that your not going to want to miss.

Football is the ultimate team sport. You have the offense, the defense, and special teams. While certain positions are sexier than others, each person has a job to do and when one doesn't do their job, disaster often follows. When you throw in rivalries, well, it's the greatest sport on the planet. I for one, can't wait. Go Bobcats!

