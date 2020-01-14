Why Warren’s Claim She’ll Forgive Student Loans Is a Bad Idea

Elizabeth Warren announced today if she is elected President that she will forgive student loans up to $50,000 on her first day in office. What the hell is that? So, people borrow money and then don't have to pay it back. What about the rest of us who may owe the feds taxes every year. Why don't they forgive us? What a dirty trick to literally buy votes. We are already bankrupt. Who are we going to borrow the money from? Maybe she can get them to forgive our debt.

