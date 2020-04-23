Will These New Guidelines Have Penalties?

Can someone with a law degree please tell me the difference between a guideline and a law? I thought there was only one way to pass a new law in Montana and that involves our legislature. All of these new guidelines from the governor, do they have a code or ordinance number we can check? Do all of the new GUIDELINES have a penalty attached to them, and what are they? We need to know or do they just make them up as they go? When we have a new governor in eight months can he then create any new laws or guidelines he wants in place? Who in the hell has the answers to all these questions? Keep in mind with this kind of power it's not just limited to COVID-19. A new governor might do things for H1N1 or ebola or anything now that comes down the road and we can't stop them. Scary, real scary.

Read More: