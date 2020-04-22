Billings Man Identified As Plane Crash Victim

The person killed in a twin-engine airplane crash near the Billings Rod and Gun Club on Monday (4/20) has been identified as Lloyd Gerber of Billings, according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy was performed at the State Forensic Lab in Billings yesterday (Tuesday 4/21), with the medical examiner determining cause of death was "asphyxia from inhalation of combustibles, basically smoke inhalation as a result of the plane crash and fire," according to the press release.

FAA investigators have been on the scene since Tuesday (4/21), and finished up at the scene earlier today. Cleanup at the area has begun with no further information available at this time, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The sheriff's office released these photos of the site where plane went into the coulee:

Credit: Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office