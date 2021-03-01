Win a 33rd Anniversary Edition Cat Country Hoodie

On March 1, 1988, Wayne Gretzky became the NHL's all-time assists leader, Pontiac announced it was discontinuing the Fiero, and it was day one of Cat Country 102.9 KCTR, when The Breakfast Flakes made their debut on what would become Billings' most iconic radio station.

As we celebrate our 33rd Anniversary this week, we're giving you all the gifts, including your chance to win a Limited Edition Cat Country 102.9 Hoodie, and a treat from Crumbl Cookies.

Here are 3 ways you can win this 33rd Anniversary Cat Country prize pack:

LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 for your cue to call in. Mark and Paul will have multiple chances to play to win all this week, including Game Day Thursday. Get up early with The Breakfast Flakes from 5am to 10am.

DOWNLOAD the FREE Cat Country 102.9 APP to your mobile device. It's available from Google Play, or the Apple App Store. We're sending out ALERTS, and the only way you'll know when to call in to win, is having the Cat APP.

ENTER TO WIN and we'll select 3 winners on Friday (3/5) at 5pm and contact them my phone and / or email.

