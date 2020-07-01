Win 10lbs of Smoked Brisket from Montana Brews & BBQ’s

The 10th annual Montana Brews and BBQ’s will be featuring beers galore, and so much more. Admission is free for the brewfest on Saturday, July 18 at MetraPark next to the lake from 1pm to 10pm.

Enjoy beer from 10 different area breweries, plus a Food Truck round up with many options of delicious fare for everyone's taste. Plus, there's live music from D'tective.

We will have multiple opportunities for you to win some complimentary beer from Montana Brews & BBQ’s beginning Monday, July 6. Listen for trivia questions between 10am and 3pm on Cat Country 102.9, and you could instantly win 2 pints of beer.

Plus, Johnny V. will get you entered for the grand prize drawing that includes 10 pounds of smoked beef brisket, and two bottles of apple pie moonshine sauce. Grand prize is valued at $350 and will be drawn for on July 17.