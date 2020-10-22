Winter Storm Watch Begins Friday, 6-12″ Snow and Record Cold

Billings dodged the heavier snowfall on Thursday (10/22), with between two and three inches of accumulation reported in most parts of Yellowstone County as of this morning.

But according to current forecasts, this next round of weekend snow looks like it will be more significant, and the temperature drop could be record breaking.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Storm Watch beginning Friday (10/23) at 6pm MDT for portions of central and south central Montana, including Yellowstone County. According to the NWS forecast, heavy snowfall and blowing snow will make travel hazardous beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Current National Weather Service predictions have Billings getting 2 inches on Friday night, an additional 5 inches through Saturday, and another inch on Saturday night. The Weather Channel forecast is currently predicting between 5 and 11 inches of total snow accumulation by Sunday morning for Billings.

Besides the potential for heavy snowfall, the low temperatures may break records over the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures will fall into the teens by 4pm on Saturday (10/24), with the low Saturday night of 3 degrees. Wind chill values on Saturday night will be around 5 below zero.

According to the National Weather Service, the high this Sunday (10/25) will be a "steady temperature around 8 (degrees)."

Most of the western half of Montana is under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 1pm MDT tomorrow (Friday), with 7-13 inches possible in the mountains, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

CLICK HERE for a live report of Montana road conditions.

CLICK HERE for a live report of Wyoming road conditions.