With a Name Like Archie, What’s Not to Love?

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter helped over 3,000 animals find new homes in 2024. Most of those pets arrived at the shelter as strays, names unknown. When this happens, shelter staffers invent new names for these dogs and cats. Sometimes the names are a little wacky, like our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet from two weeks ago, Ghost Page (a boxer mix who was adopted).

Our featured dog this week is a surrender named Archie, a fun, retro name that fits this dog to a T. Archie is a five-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. His former human(s) sadly surrendered him to YVAS because he reportedly didn't play well with another male dog in the household.

Archie! Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Archie just want to play and be loved.

Archie seems to get along great with other female dogs, said Derek Wulf, Human Outreach coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. It's apparent that Archie was well fed and he knows a handful of basic commands, like sit, stay, shake, etc.

A common personality for this type of dog is that they love toys, often preferring them to treats. Working dogs like to stay busy, and Archie is a toy fanatic. He didn't pass up a dog treat during his in-studio visit; he seems to enjoy treats and playtime with equal passion.

We love his eyebrows. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

YVAS is currently full of adoptable dogs.

He's a handsome fella' and is a total sweetheart. Archie is a cuddler and I got the impression he will make a perfect companion for someone who is somewhat active, but also enjoys cuddling on the couch.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is closed on Wednesdays, but you can browse all of the pets currently available HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R and Nulo pet food for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

