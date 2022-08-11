Woman Robbed on Billings West End by Man with Handgun

Billings Police are investigating an early Thursday morning (8/11) robbery on the city's west end.

According to the post on social media, Billings PD responded to the 1800 block of Hampton Place at 2:48 am Thursday for a robbery, located in a neighborhood just off Avenue E and Zimmerman Trail.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

In the post on Twitter, Billings Police Sgt. Peterson said the male suspect approached a female while holding a handgun. The man then stole her purse which contained miscellaneous items, according to the report.

BPD said the suspect then fled the area, and the victim sustained "no injures."

The suspect is described as a man in his 30's with a thin build and stands 5' 11" tall.

An investigation is ongoing, according to BPD Sft. Peterson.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: