Woman Robbed on Billings West End by Man with Handgun

Woman Robbed on Billings West End by Man with Handgun

Credit: Google

Billings Police are investigating an early Thursday morning (8/11) robbery on the city's west end.

According to the post on social media, Billings PD responded to the 1800 block of Hampton Place at 2:48 am Thursday for a robbery, located in a neighborhood just off Avenue E and Zimmerman Trail.

Credit: Google
loading...

In the post on Twitter, Billings Police Sgt. Peterson said the male suspect approached a female while holding a handgun. The man then stole her purse which contained miscellaneous items, according to the report.

BPD said the suspect then fled the area, and the victim sustained "no injures."

The suspect is described as a man in his 30's with a thin build and stands 5' 11" tall.

An investigation is ongoing, according to BPD Sft. Peterson.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.
Categories: Billings News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top