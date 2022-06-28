Wow! All These Country Concerts Still Coming to Montana in 2022

As we get into the heart of summer in Montana, the country concerts are heating up with many big shows still to play before the end of 2022.

Here are some bands and artists coming to Billings and the surrounding area that you won't want to miss:

July 8: Joe Nichols and Billy Dean at Homesteader Days in Huntley.

July 13: Marshall Tucker Band at ZooMontana in Billings

July 15: Midland at ZooMontana in Billings

August 2: Trace Adkins at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings

August 4: Ned Ledoux at Pub Station in Billings

August 12: Elle King at MontanaFair in Billings

August 18: Randy Rodgers Band, Wade Bowen at Pub Station in Billings

August 25: Tim Montana at Pub Station in Billings

September 10: Dierks Bentley at First Interstate Arena in Billings

September 10: Ashley McBryde at First Interstate Arena in Billings

September 15: Justin Moore at First Interstate Arena in Billings

September 15: Granger Smith at First Interstate Arena in Billings

Ready for a road trip from Billings? Here are some other Montana concerts you don't want to miss out on:

July 9: Kenny Chesney at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman (SOLD OUT)

July 21: Russell Dickerson at Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman

July 22: Brantley Gilbert at Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman

August 18: Hardy at Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks

August 19: Chris Janson at Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks

August 20: Lee Brice at Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks

October 7: Thomas Rhett at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman

October 29: Cody Johnson and Randy Houser at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman

Want a chance to WIN TICKETS for some of these upcoming shows in Montana? CLICK HERE.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.