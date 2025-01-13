The New Clear Bag Policy at MetraPark Sparks Opinions Online

Officials at MetraPark dropped an announcement on its Facebook page today (1/13/25) regarding a new policy about what kind of bags attendees can bring into the venue.

Currently in a "soft launch" mode this month, the new Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced beginning in February 2025 for all events at First Interstate Arena, according to the social media post.

What size of bags are allowed at the Metra?

The new policy outlines what can and cannot be brought past security at First Interstate Arena. The Clear Bag Policy states:

Clear bags no larger than 12 x 6 x12 inches.

One-gallon Ziploc-style bags are permissible.

Guest may carry a clutch or small purse, no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.

Diaper bags and medically necessary bags are exceptions to the rules.

You'll need a clear bag at graduations too.

What about sports?

Sports parents are familiar with duffle bags full of gear, which raises a valid question for students/parents attending games at the Metra. Officials stated,

Coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, and band members should enter through the back of the arena and may bring duffle bags, uniforms, or instruments for events.

Stephen Pearcy of RATT at MetraPark, 2024.

A sign of the times.

A handful of comments on the MetraPark bag policy post were less than thrilled. One commenter said, "And this just solidified me NEVER going to another event in the metra again. Will this be the case for The Montana Fair as well? If so guess that saves me and my family even more money."

Montana has always seemed a little behind the times. We like to think that we are isolated from large-crowd acts of violence. Knock on wood, we'll never have an active shooter situation at a concert or other event. However, MetraPark's new Clear Bag policy is in line with bag policies at most major venues across the United States.

