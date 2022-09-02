Finally! 3 Days to Recover From a Busy Week in the Cat Country Studio

Credit: Canva / Jack O' Brien

I kind of hate to see this week come to an end even with how busy we have been.

With all the interviews and things happening we are going to need a three-day weekend to recover.

The most reaction this week came from our interview with the governor and the discussion about Metra operations.

Credit: Jack O'Brien, Gov. Gianforte's Office
One thing that I am sensing about the Metra privatization talks is that people want Metra and its operations re-invented. You just can't keep doing things the same as its always been done especially when you have lost money every year since its conception. Many people felt that way about the fair; it's stale and needs a make-over.

Credit: Josh Rath, Townsquare Media
We have now a couple of commitments for our All Things Wood Parade. If you're crafty and want to participate let us know by next week or we'll scrub that idea.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media
We ordered turkeys for our Flakesgiving event and ordered less this year. Demand was down last year so we are reducing purchases, which is a good thing.

Photo: Johnny Vincent
I'm not the only one preaching about the devastation prairie dogs have done to Montana. The lack of action to control this rodent by Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is leading to environmental havoc on our native grasses and rangelands and must be dealt with. Always protecting our streams and rivers and neglecting our beautiful rangelands will come back to bite them someday.

Fire danger is high so keep your eyes and nose working and call early, that's our best defense.

See ya Tuesday at 5 a.m. Enjoy your three days.

