YAM Summerfair 2017

It's almost time again for the Yellowstone Art Museum's Summerfair! This is an event that is great for the whole family. There is something for everyone! You can look forward to arts and crafts to make and purchase, multiple vendors, entertainment, and of course food! Plus the kids can play on the playground and run some of their energy out on a hot summer day. Grab your friends and family and plan on going to Summerfair!

Here are the details from our friends at The Yellowstone Art Museum:

39th ANNUAL SUMMERFAIR JULY 7-8-9 Billings, MT – Hosted by the Yellowstone Art Museum, Summerfair is one of the largest annual events supporting the museum’s education programs and yearly operating costs. More than 100 artists, community groups, and food vendors will participate in the YAM’s 39th Annual Summerfair at Veterans Park, 13th Street West & Poly Drive, next to Rocky Mountain College. Admission for Summerfair is $3 for adults, FREE for children 12 and under. A new Summerfair Eve Friday evening event will begin the Summerfair weekend featuring live music by The Max, playing from 5-9 p.m. Summerfair is the region’s largest arts and crafts festival—an annual summer festival featuring the best artisans, craftspeople, and entertainers in the area. This exciting event attracts more than 10,000 people and is a wonderful way to share the joy of art with friends and family.