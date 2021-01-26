YCSO Deputies Chase Suspect on I-94 After ‘Attempted Abduction’

There were several reports on social media today (Tuesday 1/26) of "tons of cops" in pursuit of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on I-94 near Custer.

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Facebook page, deputies responded to the Lockwood area on a report of an "attempted abduction," when they learned the vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen out of Billings.

YCSO deputies located the stolen vehicle in Huntley shortly after the abduction attempt, and that's when the suspect fled, and a pursuit began on Interstate 94. According to reports from the Sheriff's office, "the suspect vehicle attempted to ram law enforcement vehicles, and endangered the public by driving the wrong way on the interstate."

Montana Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit, and according to the report, law enforcement was able to spike the vehicle near the Pompey's Pillar exit on Interstate 94. There was a "short foot pursuit" after the suspect fled, but deputies were able to make a successful arrest.

We want to thank our brothers and sisters at the Montana Highway Patrol. A huge shout out to our awesome city/county dispatchers. They do amazing work that does not get recognized nearly enough. -Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

No information about the suspect was given at the time of the Facebook post.

This story will be updated if more details become available.