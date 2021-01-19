A shooting that occurred Monday evening (1/18) in Laurel sent one man to the hospital, as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.

According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Linder, Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputies, along with the Laurel Police Department, responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of East Railroad Street around 6pm last night (Monday 1/18).

The report says when deputies arrived on the scene, they "found that a male individual who has no apparent connection to the property had been shot." The victim was transported to a local hospital and "was alive at last report," according to the YCSO press release.

Credit: Google

No further information about the man who was shot, or others involved in the shooting incident was provided in the press release, but the investigation is on-going, and reports will be forwarded to the County Attorney. As of the time this story was published, no arrests have been made surrounding the East Railroad Street shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In another shooting incident on Monday morning (1/18), Billings Police say a "suspect vehicle fired several shots at a car" around the 1500 block of Colton Blvd. No injuries were reported in that incident, but an investigation into the shooting continues.