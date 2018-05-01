Yellowstone Jailer on the Other Side of the Bars

Q2 reports that a detention officer at the Yellowstone County Jail spent a weekend on the other side of the bars earlier this month, after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting another jail employee off-duty. 33-year-old Brittany Malone was arrested on Friday, April 20th, after reportedly slapping and punching Jacob Willoughby, a sergeant at the jail.

Last Best News confirms that Malone was held until the morning of April 23rd, when she made an initial appearance in Justice Court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault. The arrest report said Malone and Willoughby [quote] “have had an ongoing sexual affair during the last year that ended approximately 1 month ago.” [end quote]