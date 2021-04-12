Yellowstone National Park Opening for Season, What to Expect

NPS announced today that America's first National park opens for the season later this week, but there will be "modified operations" because of weather conditions, and public health guidance.

According to the press release, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will be opening for the 2021 season at 8am this Friday (April 16), and park officials ask that visitors come prepared.

Yellowstone National Park roads that will be opening to the public beginning this Friday:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris)

Norris to Canyon Village

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round)

Get our free mobile app

Face masks ARE REQUIRED inside all YNP facilities, and are required on "NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained." This includes parking lots, trails, and park overlooks.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in the spring. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions. Visitors should understand the park’s current conditions.

Entrance fees into Yellowstone National Park will be waived for one-day, this Saturday (4/17) only, to celebrate National Park Week, according to the press release.

You can purchase tickets for Yellowstone National Park online by clicking HERE.

YNP reminds visitors that roads from Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt are closed for the entire 2021 season due to road construction, and there will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails during the construction.

In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction, or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road when conditions allow.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving