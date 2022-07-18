Asphalt Art Coming to Billings. Expect Detours Around North Park.

The streets of Billings will come alive with "asphalt art" in the upcoming days, thanks to a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

According to the press release, Billings is one of 26 U.S. cities to receive a $25,000 grant for the art installation that will be installed beginning Tuesday (7/18) in the pedestrian spaces and roadways surrounding North Park.

Detours will be in place while the art is painted and sealed from North 19th and 22nd from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North. "Asphalt Art" is also being painted where 8th Street intersects with North 22nd Street and North 19th Street.

Elyssa Leininger, Jodi Lightner, and Elley Swan are the local artist selected for the street murals that will be on display through the summer of 2025, according to the press release.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative supports projects in cities that are using art to change the way people interact with their public infrastructure.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole and the BIRD office applied for the grant in 2020 and received the full $25,000 in September 2021 for the Asphalt Art Initiative.

According to the project planning schedule, the art installation will be on July 19, followed by a street cleaning on July 25 and the final installation on July 26. Touch-ups on the project will be completed by August 4th.

To see some of the current Asphalt Art from other cities around the U.S. that was created thanks to the grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, CLICK HERE.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.