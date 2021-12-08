Yo Californians, Thanks For Bringing Your Warm Weather to Montana

I've heard a lot of people say that Californians are ruining Montana. I'm not sure if that's true, but that's what I've heard.

It seems like Californians get blamed for almost everything, even though people from all over the country are moving to Montana. For some reason, people just like to point the finger at people from California.

I'm not from California. I grew up in Idaho. Idahoans have the same sentiment towards people from California, so hatred towards Californians is something I've experienced my entire life.

So far this winter, Montana has had unseasonably warm temperatures. High-temperature records have even been broken in some places. December 1, 2021, was the warmest start to December in Bozeman, for instance. We don't have any snow, and some ski resorts have had to delay opening dates as a result. Some people probably think the Californians brought their warm weather to Montana, but that's simply not true.

Bozeman has been a popular destination for many people moving to Montana from out of state, not just Californians. I usually write about serious topics and local news but wanted to shed some light on the fact that a lot of people misplace their blame when they say that Californians are ruining everything. Let's be honest, they don't control the weather.

Most of the people I've met in Montana are incredibly kind and generous. I was thankful to be welcomed with open arms when I moved here in 2016 to work at a local radio station. I felt extremely fortunate to be able to do what I love in such a beautiful place, and believe me, I don't take it for granted.

Personally, I think a lot of the people that are moving to Montana feel the same way. Montana is truly a diamond in the rough. There's no other place like it in the world. Seriously though, we need snow and a lot of it. Let's all keep hoping for late winter and copious amounts of precipitation.

