Opening Day at Some Montana Ski Areas Delayed Due to Lack of Snow

Bridger Bowl has announced that the opening day for the 2021-22 ski season has been delayed due to current snow conditions and the severe lack of solid coverage. Opening day was originally scheduled for Friday, December 10.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the Bridger Bowl website. The news is a huge disappointment to skiers and snowboarders eager to hit the slopes, but delaying opening day is necessary due to unsafe conditions. Even with the recent snowfall, there's a lack of solid coverage which has forced Bridger Bowl to delay its highly anticipated opening day.

We will reassess at the beginning of next week in hopes for a December 17 opening.

said Bridger Bowl in a statement released Tuesday on Facebook.

Uphill travel is still allowed, for the time being, but those using the area for recreation are asked to stay away from snowmaking equipment and be aware that hazardous conditions exist.

Lifts won't be operating this weekend, but to following limited services will be available this Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Pick up Passes

Buy Holiday gifts in the Retail Store

Drop off gear for tuning in Jim Bridger Lodge's Rental Shop

Youth Multi-week fittings available in Saddle Peak Lodge's Rental Shop

Snowsports Office

Unseasonally warm temperatures have resulted in delayed openings for many ski areas and resorts across the country. A video posted on TikTok shows a severe lack of snow at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming.

Bridger Bowl isn't the only ski area in Montana that has made the decision to delay opening day. On Monday, Showdown Montana announced that it will be postponing opening day until Friday, December 17 due to a lack of snow.

Bridger Bowl asks that skiers and riders consult with their higher power and pray for snow.

