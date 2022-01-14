Nukes, Nerds, and Drunks: Are These Montana Stereotypes Accurate?

If you go to almost any state, you'll most likely hear stereotypes about the people that live there.
When I tell people I grew up in Idaho, everybody seems to think I was a potato farmer. Unless you actually live in a state, a lot of the stereotypes are fairly inaccurate. For example, not all Idahoans are potato farmers.
In Montana, everyone thinks Bozeman is full of liberal yuppies, but that's not entirely true. There are a lot of conservatives that live in Bozeman as well.
While most stereotypes aren't entirely accurate, some of them are pretty true.
A Judgemental Map of Montana was shared on Reddit a few years ago that features some hilariously accurate stereotypes about people that live in different parts of the state. Check out the map below.
The map claims that Bozeman is full of nerds and celebrities. Honestly, there are quite a few celebrity sightings in Bozeman. There's also a lot of nerds. Bozeman has been referred to as the Silicon Valley of the North with many people working in the tech industry.
Residents of Butte might not be too happy about living in the "Literal Butthole of Montana", but let's face it, it's kind of accurate. The map also refers to much of eastern Montana as "Not really Montana." Apparently, Kalispell is known for 420 and meth.
The map of hilariously accurate Montana stereotypes was originally shared on Reddit by u/oisasf approximately three years ago, but we only recently discovered it.
Do you think these Montana stereotypes are accurate?
