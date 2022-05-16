You Gotta Love It, Brandon Graduated from The U of Montana

I don't know if that's his mom, his grandma, his sister, or his girlfriend, or who...but congrats to Brandon for graduating from The University of Montana.

I was actually enjoying the commencement ceremony in Missoula Saturday morning. UM President Seth Bodnar gave a great speech highlighting the class of 2022, many of whom showed up in 2018 and then fought through the pandemic and everything that came with getting a college degree. He then shared some great quotes and insight from the class of 1922, who also had to live through a pandemic at the start of their college careers.

There was also a great tribute in honor of the students by the Blackfeet Nation's Rawhide Singers, who also gave a moving tribute to the late Chief Earl Old Person. (if I wasn't so far back I would have tried to record video).

Even the Planned Parenthood activist who gave the speech gave an interesting speech where he mentioned how he knows rich successful people who didn't spend enough time focused on the things "above" and ended up unhappy.

Here's the deal. If you're the easily offended type- there was plenty to offend you. There were students with rainbow flags on their gowns. There were students with cords representing their military service. There were kids with fully grown flowers on their heads. There were people hooting and hollering all throughout the Adams Center as their friend or family member was mentioned.

But you know what really triggered the Left in Missoula? Brandon.

I got a kick out of it. As a young man named Brandon crossed the stage to get his diploma, a woman stood up and waved with excitement as she held up her "Let's Go Brandon" flag. And that is what triggered the Left.

After I shared that on Twitter, one liberal UM student complained that the photo had been re-tweeted by The University of Montana and a few other liberal commentators piled on. Some applauded UM for "celebrating in jest." Nonetheless, the university bowed down to the whiny left and undid their retweet.