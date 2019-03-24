Your Ultimate Guide To Easter Egg Hunts In Billings

Before the sun rises on Easter Sunday April 21, there will be plenty of opportunities for your kids to grab their baskets full of plastic grass and go on a hunt for colored eggs and treats!

Here's your guide to 2019 Billings Area Easter Egg Hunts and Events:

Pony Club Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt

White Aspen Ranch Pony Club Riding Center on 56th Street West will host their annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 6 starting at 7:30am. Tickets are $15 for ages 11 and older, $10 for kids 10 and under. Admission price includes full breakfast with pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Pony rides will also be available. For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.

EggStravaganZOO and Science, Too

ZooMontana will take advantage of Easter and Earth Day being so close this year by combining their Rally for Science with EggStravaganZOO on Saturday, April 13. Get twice the fun all in one from 10am to 4pm with educational and activity booths, inflatables, entertainment and pictures with the Easter Bunny. To purchase admission to ZooMontana, CLICK HERE

Scheels Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Bring your baskets and cameras to Scheels All Sports in Shiloh Crossing on Saturday, April 20. The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt begins at 9am and is free to kids 4 to 12 years old. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures until 11am with 97.1 KISS-FM broadcasting live during the event. For more details, CLICK HERE.

Emmanuel's Easter Egg Hunt

Lewis and Clark Middle School (1315 Lewis Avenue) will be the site for Emmanuel's Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20. Invite your friends Easter egg hunts plus several inflatables, free hot dogs, popcorn, games and the Easter Bunny. Event begins at 10am with these age-specific egg hunt start times:

11:20am Newborn to 3 Years Old

11:40am 4 Years Old to Kindergarten

12:00pm 1st and 2nd Graders

12:20pm 3rd to 5th Graders

Easter Egg-Splosion

The Rock Church in Laurel will scatter thousands of eggs on Saturday, April 20 for age specific Easter egg hunts beginning at 11am. Bounce houses, carnival games, snacks and the Easter Bunny will be there until 1pm. To get more, CLICK HERE.



OBCC Children's Easter Egg Hunt

Open Bible Christian Center (302 19th Street W.) invite all children and families to join the fun with an Easter egg hunt during Children's Church on Easter Sunday, April 21. Celebrate the risen Savior with service beginning at 10am. For more information, CLICK HERE.