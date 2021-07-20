10% of Active Montana COVID-19 Cases are Currently Hospitalized
The numbers are just that. Numbers. But Montana's current 10% hospitalization rate is concerning. Here is the latest data at a glance per the State of Montana COVID-19 dashboard:
It's important to note that although there has been an uptick in daily positive cases in Gallatin County in the last week, OVERALL we're seeing far fewer cases than the last 'surge' in April 2021 where daily cases were topping 100. You'll see below that Gallatin County saw 20 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
- As of Tuesday, July 20th, 2021:
- State of Montana (48% eligible population fully vaccinated): 586 active cases, 59 hospitalizations (10%)
- Gallatin County (55% eligible population fully vaccinated): 40 active cases, 6 hospitalizations (15%)
- According to the CDC: More than 97% of people getting hospitalized (across the county) with Covid-19 now are unvaccinated and 99.5% of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
So where do Montana counties stand as of today with new COVID-19 cases? Here is the latest data from the State of Montana: (only counties with NEW cases in the last 24 hours are listed below)
- Flathead County: Cases 12,750 Total | 59 New | 195 Active
- Yellowstone County: Cases 18,288 Total | 21 New | 82 Active
- Gallatin County: Cases 14,997 Total | 20 New | 40 Active
- Missoula County: Cases 9,474 Total | 12 New | 54 Active
- Cascade County: Cases 9,612 Total | 7 New | 52 Active
- Custer County: Cases 1,213 Total | 3 New | 5 Active
- Hill County: Cases 2,048 Total | 3 New | 1 Active
- Jefferson County: Cases 1,122 Total | 3 New | 5 Active
- Lewis and Clark County: Cases 7,091 Total | 3 New | 15 Active
- Mineral County: Cases 308 Total | 3 New | 15 Active
- Teton County: Cases 515 Total | 3 New | 6 Active
- Daniels County: Cases 199 Total | 2 New | 2 Active
- Fallon County: Cases 293 Total | 2 New | 1 Active
- Lake County: Cases 2,157 Total | 2 New | 8 Active
- Lincoln County: Cases 1,670 Total | 2 New | 12 Active
- Park County: Cases 1,478 Total | 2 New | 13 Active
- Richland County: Cases 1,260 Total | 2 New | 5 Active
- Toole County: Cases 739 Total | 2 New | 6 Active
- Beaverhead County: Cases 930 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
- Big Horn County: Cases 2,596 Total | 1 New | 5 Active
- Broadwater County: Cases 528 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
- Carbon County: Cases 920 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
- Ravalli County: Cases 3,292 Total | 1 New | 10 Active
- Stillwater County: Cases 761 Total | 1 New | 6 Active