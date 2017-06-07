Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time. In the nearly four decades that he's been in music, there's no aspect of the country genre that he hasn't touched: From charts to the stage to television events to awards shows to Las Vegas residencies, he has left an indelible mark on the face of country music.

More than anyone else, he's responsible for modernizing the genre: Brooks made sure all his influences — from Kiss to James Taylor to George Strait — could be heard across his catalog of studio albums and greatest hits packages. Nothing was the same in country music after Brooks hit it big, and few were complaining.

In fact, Brooks is such a big star that he's got legions of fans who've got every detail of his career and life committed to memory. His exploits and adventures have become lore: He's the guy who signed autographs at a 1996 Fan Fair for nearly 24 hours straight, and he's also the guy who mounted the elaborately-crafted rock alter ego Chris Gaines, whose fictional life is so detailed that he has his own Vh1 Behind the Music episode.

But there are still some surprising details about Brooks that might be news to even his biggest fans. Read on to learn 10 surprising facts you might not know about Garth Brooks.