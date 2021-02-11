The 5 Coldest Days In Billings History

We are currently in a brutal stretch of subzero temperatures for the Magic City, and we still have several days to go before we get a temperature above zero, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. And for the next few nights, we will have dangerously cold low temperatures around 25 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued by the majority of southcentral and southeastern Montana, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills tonight (Thursday 2/11) could be 40 below zero, causing frostbite in 10 minutes or less, according to the NWS.

The low temperatures will be dangerous for young livestock and animals as well.

Even with more than a week below zero, it still doesn't look like we'll get close to our record low temperatures for February in Billings.

Thanks to the folks at the National Weather Service, we have some figures for Billings coldest temperatures. According to their data, here are the top 5 coldest temperatures since 1934:

-38 degrees, 2/15/1936 -35 degrees, 2/17/1936 -33 degrees, 2/8/1936 -32 degrees, 12/24/1983 -30 degrees, 1/12/1997 & 1/7/1937

The coldest month was February 1936 with an average temperature of 2.5.

Credit: Johnny VIncent, Townsquare Media

On average, January 6th is the coldest day of the year in the Magic City. January 1942 was the coldest month in city history with an average temperature of -13.5°F.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the contiguous United States was -70°F at Rogers Pass, Montana on January 20th, 1954. West Yellowstone, MT holds the 3rd coldest temp with a -66°F reading on February 9th, 1953.

Extreme cold concentrates mainly in the mountains of western Montana. The combination of high latitude with high elevation means that Montana has more weather stations reporting exceptionally low temperatures than anywhere else. -Current Results