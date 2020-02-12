5 Things You Must Experience When Visiting San Diego

With the announcement of seasonal non-stop flights from Billings to San Diego, it's time to start planning the activities and attractions you'll want to see while in "America's Finest City."

Allegiant Air will begin offering flights to San Diego in June, so we're highlighting 5 things you will want to experience while visiting southern California:

Sea World

From rides and thrills, to shows and amazing animals. Sea World Theme Park also features Aquatica Water Park, with lazy river and water slides. To find out about tickets for Sea World and Aquatica, CLICK HERE.

Balboa Park

A National Historic Landmark site, this is where "culture, science, and nature collide." More than 16 museums, multiple performing arts venues, lovely gardens, trails, and the San Diego Zoo are located inside the park. There's no admission to walk around Balboa Park. Find out more by clicking HERE.

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park

Housing more than 3,500 animals, the San Diego Zoo is considered one of the best Zoo's in the world. The Safari Park offers unique experiences including a Cheetah Safari, and Flightline Safari. CLICK HERE to get info on both parks.

Coronado Island

When visiting Coronado Island, you can fish off the pier, relax in the grass, or build a sand castle at the beach. While you're there, visit the historic Hotel Del Coronado that has been luring guests since 1888. CLICK HERE to see more things to do while on the island.

USS Midway Museum

"Live the adventure and honor the legend" when visiting the USS Midway Museum, voted the #1 attraction in San Diego. Flight simulators, overnight adventures, and many other unique experiences await you at the museum. For more info, CLICK HERE.