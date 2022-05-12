For a prize on Weird Wednesday, I gave a listener a gift certificate to Godfather's Pizza in Billings. He thanked me and said, "I've never been there for pizza."

Which got me thinking about all of the restaurants in town that I've just never gotten around to eating at.

My deal is that I am mostly a creature of habit. I tend to frequent places where I've gotten to know the employees. That, combined with how far I live from those restaurants. I'm a heights resident so I don't get to the west end for too many dinners.

Here are a few places where I have never seen the inside of their eateries:

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Panda Express

Panda Express Billings Heights Credit: Google Maps loading...

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Billings West Credit: Google Maps loading...

Five On Black

Five on Black Billings West Credit: Google Maps loading...

You folks who own any restaurant featuring sushi won't be seeing me. I'm more meat and potatoes.

I've also heard great things about:

Enzo

Enzo Billings West Credit: Google Maps loading...

Juliano's

Juliano's Billings Downtown Credit: Google Maps loading...

Bistecca at the Granary

Although, it's temporarily closed for renovations.

Bistecca at the Granary Billings West Credit: Google Maps loading...

I just haven't gotten around to stopping in for a bite at these places.

Same with most of the brewpubs that serve food. Likewise with all of the food trucks that we have to choose from here in Billings these days.

And as I get to looking at the map of Billings restaurants, I can't help but notice how many pizza places that I haven't been to.

So, the selection isn't the problem. I just gotta start trying some new places.

With my stubborn habit of familiarity, I won't, of course. But it's something that's nice to think about.

