A Special Charm That Only These Types of Montana Christmas Trees Have

After the day that we had today, it's time to calm it down a bit.

Let's talk holidays.

When it comes to Christmas trees is it better to have real or artificial? I've had both and I think I've come to the conclusion that real is by far the better choice. The difference to me is the one that you cut down yourself.

First of all, they are fresh and the needle thing is not a problem if you only have it for 30 days. I just can't see paying $100 for a tree unless you are helping a charity or church group or something like that.

If you go artificial the tree seems to look the same every year unless you change ornaments or lights or something. The big one for me is you have to put the branches in each year and store it somewhere.

A real tree is handled with a match or you can recycle it for mulch somewhere.

I will admit that the technology for artificial is getting much better than the old-style silver ones. Some of these look so real now you can hardly tell the difference. I like the smell that a tree gives the house for the atmosphere. But now they also have the spray you can use on your tree to make it smell real.

This weekend is the festival of trees at Metra. It's a benefit for the Family Tree Center in Billings.

The public viewing is on Saturday and these trees, all being artificial, are some of the most beautiful ones you have ever seen. If you have a chance check it out, it may give you some great decorating ideas.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.