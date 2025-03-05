ADOPT: ‘Zeus’ is Ready for His Forever Home in Billings

Attention, big dog fans: We've got a special treat for you this week on Wet Nose Wednesday. His name is Zeus, and he's a bundle of joy. This pup is a great dog and is ready to find his forever home.

Sadly, Zeus was surrendered to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings because his former owner was suffering from health problems and could no longer care for him. He's three years old, and the shelter is calling him a Doberman mix.

What is he mixed with? Your guess is as good as ours. Perhaps some Labrador Retriever? Maybe a little German Shepherd? A dash of a Pitty? It's hard to say, but he's quite handsome.

80 pounds of joy.

Zeus proudly stands tall and is a solid, good-looking dog. He's mostly black with hints of brindle. He has pretty eyes and an expressive face. He knows a few basic commands, including sit and lay.

Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, said that Zeus loves riding in the car. He handles well on a leash and is very friendly and curious.

Cuddles and dog kisses are right up his alley, but he's also an active dog, and plenty of exercise and playtime would be a good idea. He's gentle and would likely do well with respectful children (although his large stature may inadvertently knock over a toddler). We forgot to ask how he does with cats or other dogs.

Get huge savings on adoption fees at YVAS in March.

This is big, just like Zeus. All adult dog adoption fees at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter are just $10 in March. Normally, the fee is $160. Their inventory of adoptable pets changes daily. You can browse all of the adoptable pets at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE.

Thank you, Shipton's Big R, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

