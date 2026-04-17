Society often laments about how kids today are lazy, disrespectful, and troublemakers with zero ambition. I know this isn't true. Over the course of the school year, we've received roughly 100 nominations for MVP. Each story is inspiring, including our Most Valuable Pupil this week, Alex Monterrosa.

Monterrosa is a 7th grader in Shepherd.

Alex is a hardworking, determined, kind, compassionate, respectful, and humble young man. He is an incredible friend, brother, and son who puts his heart and soul into everything he does.

He consistently maintains a 3.8–4.0 GPA while also staying actively involved in multiple extracurricular activities, including football, baseball, and track. His true passion, however, is wrestling, a sport he has dedicated himself to since he was just six years old.

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Through wrestling, Alex has learned invaluable life lessons.

He has learned to win and lose with grace, to control his emotions, and to be a positive role model for others. He leads by example, especially for younger wrestlers, including his two younger brothers.

Even when he doesn’t place where he hopes to on the podium, Alex continues to work hard, stay positive, and trust the process. He has faced disappointment, but he never gives up.

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Alex is also a trusted member of the Hope Squad at his school.

This peer-to-peer suicide prevention program trains students, nominated by their classmates, to recognize warning signs of distress, reduce stigma, and connect struggling peers with trusted adults. Alex truly cares about others and takes pride in supporting his peers and making a difference in his community.

Mom said, "Alex is a well-rounded and remarkable young man who genuinely deserves to be recognized for all that he does. I could not be more proud of the person he is becoming." Alex... we're proud of you too. Keep it up.

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If you would like to nominate a Billings-area student, please do so HERE.

Each weekly MVP winner receives a prize from our prize vault and is entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 this spring, thanks to our friends at Gerstner Adam Law. Got into an accident or workplace injury? They'll fight for you at Gerstner Adam Law.

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