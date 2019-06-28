If you have a girl between 8 and 12 who is the creative/crafty type, check out the American Girl Doll Camp at Moss Mansion. The girls will be doing various craft activities such as making doll accessories as well as gardening and some outdoor fun.

My daughter is already at the age where dolls don't get a lot of attention, but she loves making things, so this seems like a good fit. Honestly...anything to get her making something other than slime.

Here is the link for information about the camp. As for the dates and cost, that information is listed below:

When:

Session 1: July 8-12, 2019; Monday – Friday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Session 2: July 29 – August 2, 2019; Monday – Friday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm