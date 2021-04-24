Check Out America’s 50 Greatest Beach Towns to Live In

People innately love being near the water. Just the act of looking at a body of water--in real life or in a photograph--measurably lowers stress levels. Sure, the average cost of a waterfront home in the U.S. is about double that of a similar house located inland, but you get what you pay for: People who live near rivers, lakes, and oceans are also happier and healthier than those who live away from water. When you think of it that way, maybe that waterfront view is worth spending extra money on rent.

The median sale price of a home in Malibu, California, as of February 2021 was more than $4 million, to be sure, but that doesn't mean all beach property breaks the bank. Coastal properties in Mississippi, Texas, and Florida are among the most affordable homes near the water anywhere in the country.