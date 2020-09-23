A New Addition to The Family

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every once in awhile I stumble upon something that would go good with the theme of my basement. I found this old tobacco can the other day when I was looking for a bearing. I cleaned off the grease and dirt and it looked pretty good. I now have it properly displayed in my basement with all the other old nostalgic things I've found over the years. What I found interesting about it is the fact that tobacco is good for pipes or cigarettes. I'm not a smoker but I thought the two were different. Anyway, it's cleaned up now and is next to my Old Timer Beer tray and other mementos of days gone by. See ya tomorrow at 5.