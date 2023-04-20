Avoiding Some Nasty Sickness From Food in Billings

Is there anyone out there that has never had the chance to experience a good case of food poisoning?

I haven't had it for a while but I remember it and it's not fun. I am so much more careful these days when it comes to cleanliness and food safety.

I remember a doctor one time said that 90 percent of all the sicknesses they deal with were from some kind of foodborne illness. There are just some places that I can't eat at because of their food safety practices.

We knew an exterminator that used to tell us some real horror stories about the kitchens he would spray for bugs. You would never go there if you knew the truth.

I remember years ago we had the story about the old Butler's kitchen on Grand and people were getting sick right and left. They eventually had to close because of it.

I often wonder how often that knife is changed at Subway stores. I can't handle mayonnaise and I've seen them cut a sub in half and get it on the knife and then when it's my turn cut my sandwich with it and leave a little line of mayo on the top of the bun where they sliced. Can't handle it, plus what if I was allergic?

Some people's stomachs can take anything they can eat anything and withstand any parasite you want to throw at it. I'm not one of those people. Don't even get me started on the salad dressing finger lickers at the buffet...

