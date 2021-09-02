Barney the Wire-Haired Dachshund Up for Adoption in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is an 11-year old wire-haired Dachshund named Barney. He's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about sweet Barney:

Barney is a sweet old fella looking for a nice, mellow retirement home to call his own. His previous family noted that he gets along well with everyone – he has lived with cats and other small dogs. He is very laidback and a complete lovebug.

If you would like to find out more about adopting Barney, or to set up an appointment to meet him at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose has been adopted. Sadie the 7-month old Heeler mix found her person.

Credit: YVAS

Where can I get my pets vaccinated?

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a low cost vaccination clinic on Wednesday, September 8 from 10am to 1pm at the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Walk-ins are welcome for the following vaccinations: Rabies, Distemper (DHPP or FVRCP), Bordetella (Kennel Cough).

No appointment is necessary, with cash and credit cards accepted for payment.

Here are the vaccination clinic costs:

One vaccination – $15

Two vaccinations – $20

Three vaccinations – $25

Microchip – $20

The September spay and neuter clinic from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been set for Saturday, September 25, and will be held at the YVAS Learning Center, 2010 Grand Avenue.

Appointments are required for the spay and neuter clinic, and you can stop by the shelter in person to sign up your animal(s). No appointments will be made over the phone, according to the YVAS Facebook page.

