Finally… A Beer Garden at Bobcat Stadium Bozeman

College football kicked off over the weekend and thousands of Bobcat fans across the Treasure State either made the road trip to Laramie, or watched the game on screen. The Cats played hard against the NCAA Division I Pokes, ultimately losing the game 19-16 at the nearly sold-out match at War-Memorial Stadium.

The Bobcats are back at home for their next two games, September 11th vs. Drake (6 pm) and September 18th vs. San Diego (1 pm). If you make it to the game, you'll finally be able to do something that's never been possible... buy a beer inside Bobcat Stadium.

Beer and college football go hand-in-hand.

Today (9/7) a MSU press release announced the following,

For the first time in Bobcat Stadium history, alcohol will be available to purchase at a beer garden located at the stadium's northwest corner.



Operated by Plonk, game ticket holders age 21 and older may purchase beer and wine within the confines of the beer garden. Food is allowed in the area, but beverages will not be allowed back into the stadium.

The new beer garden will open 90 minutes before kickoff and will close at the end of the 3rd quarter. Customers are permitted to purchase two beers.

You can also find a beer garden now at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Not to be left out, the Griz will also have a new beer garden at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The new beer gardens at Montana college sports are possible thanks to a new law that received bipartisan support in the Montana legislature. Senate Bill 247 was introduced by Missoula Senator Ellie Boldman, who shared this Tweet.

I've always felt not allowing beer sales at the football stadium didn't really make much sense. Many fans have been tossing back cold beers (and shots) in the parking lot for decades. Now, at least the universities can get a piece of revenue from alcohol sales.