Mark Hasn’t Picked A Side In The Montana College Football Rivalry

"Hey, Wilson.....are you Cat or Griz?" I'm actually neither. "WHAT?!"

It's a conversation that I've been having for about years now.

Am I rooting for the Griz in the championship game? Absolutely. Just like I rooted for the Bobcats the last couple of years. I'm pro-Montana all the way.

I never attended a class in Bozeman. I was a U of MN student for about three weeks...but the algebra teacher was someone that I couldn't understand. Also, algebra has never been needed in my line of work but it was required at the time.

I have never followed FCS football. I can only catch the 4th quarter of the Cat/Griz game every year because that is always the day we hand out Flakesgiving meals.

I've been to one Griz game at Washington Grizzly Stadium and one football game in Bozeman at Bobcat Stadium.

Something that I've always found interesting is the rabid fans of either school who never attended either school but will invest $100,000.00 in an RV or a camper to attend the tailgate parties every weekend. A lot of those folks put on massive BBQs and really make it an event.

You could make the same assessment about me when it comes to golf. I'm not even very good at the game but It's still where I enjoy spending my money.

But this year, I'm a Griz fan. And I really do hope that they win. I'm sure the game with have some drone footage of the UM campus, which is really pretty. It's probably good for recruiting.

